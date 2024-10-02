Red tide detected in Pinellas County waters as residents continue clean up from Helene

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Red tide was detected in Pinellas County waters as residents in coastal communities continued to clean up after Helene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it is monitoring low to medium concentrations of Red Tide in Pinellas County.

Low concentration levels were found from Pass-a-Grille, the Clearwater Intracoastal Waterway and Honeymoon Island.

Medium concentrations were found in St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach and Dunedin.

Residents cleaning out their homes and businesses from Helene may experience coughing, sneezing and eye irritation.

Pinellas County officials said it is unknown if Hurricane Helene is linked to the Red Tide occurrence and when conditions will improve.

To see FWC's Red Tide status map, click here.

Residents can report Fish Kills to FWC at 800-636-0511 or online at this link.