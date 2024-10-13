Watch Now
PSTA offering fare-free bus service through October 27th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — PSTA is offering free bus fares within the St. Pete city limits while residents still fight to recover from Hurricane Milton.

The fare-free period will last through Sunday, October 27th. Fares will resume on Monday, October 28th.

The City of St. Pete noted that the free fares do not apply to PSTA Access, MOD, or other mobility programs. It is only for fixed-route buses.

Click here to see PSTA routes, schedules, and more.

People across the Tampa Bay area are counting down the minutes until power is turned back on. TECO says that by Tuesday, 75% of customers should have power back on.

