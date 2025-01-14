Popular St. Pete Beach eatery announces sale of business after hurricane damage

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A popular St. Pete Beach eatery has decided to sell the business after hurricane damage forced its crew to close its doors in September.

Woody's Waterfront, which has been located at 7308 Sunset Way for 35 years, announced the sale on its social media page.

"We have spent many hours reviewing options and have decided it is time for someone else to build their vision," the post reads in part. "We are greatful for each one of you and glad we were able to be a part of you and your families memories."

On Sept. 27, just days after Helene blew through the area, the bar & grill's crew said they had "finally met their match."

Woody launched a GoFundMe to support its staff and rebuild a day later, and according to its Facebook page, Kelly Ripa even gave it a shout-out.

But on Nov. 20, the crew said they simply didn't know what the future held and did not post again until their latest announcement about the sale.