Police searching for driver after pedestrian hit, killed by 2 cars in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars Wednesday night while trying to cross a road in Largo, police said.

The Largo Police Department said officers responded to the hit-and-run on 2560 Roosevelt Boulevard around 9:06 p.m.

The victim was attempting to cross the road on Roosevelt Boulevard when an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the area.

Police said a second vehicle, a 2007 tan Toyota Highlander, was traveling west on Roosevelt Boulevard shortly after the initial crash. The Toyota then struck the victim, who was still on the road.

The Toyota's driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to officials.

Roosevelt Boulevard was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

Police said there is currently limited information on the initial vehicle that collided with the victim, so they're asking for the public's help. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.