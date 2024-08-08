Watch Now
Police looking for 2 armed robbery suspects who stole gun from Publix security guard

CLEARWATER, Fla — The Clearwater Police Department needs help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery at a local Publix store.

Police said around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, two male suspects who were on bicycles outside the store grabbed a gun from the holster of a security guard.

The security guard fell to the ground and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said both of the suspects got away on bicycles.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are still looking for the suspects. Anyone with information should call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

