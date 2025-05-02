Police investigate suspicious package found at St. Pete Police headquarters

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package at St. Pete Police headquarters.
St Petersburg Police said a suspicious package was found in the parking lot of the police department headquarters on 1st Avenue North.
St. Petersburg Police said they have called Tampa's Bomb Squad to investigate.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
