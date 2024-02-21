Police asking for help locating missing endangered teen last seen in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit are asking the public for help locating a missing teen who is considered to be endangered.

Jack Michael Knox III, 16, was last seen leaving the area of 6720 54th Avenue North in St. Petersburg and has since been possibly seen in the area of Park Boulevard and Starkey Road in Seminole.

Police describe Knox as a 6'2" white male who weighs around 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Knox's whereabouts can contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.