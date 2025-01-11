Police arrest one suspect, search for second after $21,000 glass sculpture stolen: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police have arrested one man and are searching for a second who stole a $21,000 glass sculpture from an art gallery in St. Petersburg.

According to the St Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), the incident happened on Nov. 11 just before 2:30 p.m. at the Duncan McClellan Gallery at 2342 Emerson Avenue South.

Surveillance video provided by St. Petersburg Police shows two men walking into the gallery. According to SPPD, one of the men distracted a sales associate, while the second man in a blue shirt is seen on surveillance video tucking the glass sculpture into his pants and under his shirt.

An employee later noticed the glass sculpture missing.

According to SPPD, the art piece is a cast glass sculpture titled "Torso XI" by glass sculptor Latchezar Boyadjiev, valued at $21,000.

Police arrested Willie Wilson, 45, on Jan. 7. They alleged that he was the man who distracted the employee. Wilson was charged as a principal with grand theft greater than $20,000 but less than $100,000.

SPPD said they are still looking for the man who took the art piece. He was last seen wearing an oversized blue T-shirt, baggy blue jeans, a baseball cap, sneakers, and a dark-colored shoulder bag with a long strip around his neck.

Police urge anyone with information on this to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.