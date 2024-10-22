Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Police are looking for person who hit and killed a pedestrian with a vehicle in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Police car generic
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
St. Petersburg Police car generic
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are looking for a person who hit and killed a pedestrian in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), a Jeep hit a man in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue South around 8 p.m. Monday.

The pedestrian died from his injuries at Bayfront Health.

SPPD said the Jeep driver left the vehicle a short distance from the crash and ran from the area.

The Jeep was stolen, according to police.

Anyone with information on the driver is urged to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.

"It doesn't make any sense."

FEMA guidelines for debris removal do not include condos or condominiums because they are considered commercial enterprises. A public information officer for the City of Clearwater told ABC Action News, "We are not removing debris from condos; we do consider them commercial."

'It doesn't make sense': Condo debris not covered by FEMA for pickup

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.