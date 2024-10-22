Police are looking for person who hit and killed a pedestrian with a vehicle in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are looking for a person who hit and killed a pedestrian in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), a Jeep hit a man in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue South around 8 p.m. Monday.

The pedestrian died from his injuries at Bayfront Health.

SPPD said the Jeep driver left the vehicle a short distance from the crash and ran from the area.

The Jeep was stolen, according to police.

Anyone with information on the driver is urged to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.