'Pink' money and the 'rainbow' dollar: How to become an ally with LGBTQ+ businesses

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At a recent panel discussion in St. Petersburg, we heard the word "ally" a lot. But being an ally in the LGBTQ+ community means more than putting a pride flag or rainbow sticker outside your business.

The "panel of inclusion" was held at the St. Pete Greenhouse, a partnership between the City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Greenhouse helps all businesses grow through consulting, mentorships, professional networking, workshops, and panels.

"We are here to provide opportunity and equity for all. And that's important to us. So it does not matter what type of business you are. We are here for every stage of business development, every type of business," Tracey Smith, the city's small business liaison and co-manager of The Greenhouse, said. "How do we bridge that gap? How do we bring the different communities together to do business together?"

Those are some of the questions members of the panel tried to answer.

"We need allies to step up and show their support during Pride Month," Rachel Covello, owner of outcoast.com, said. "Making sure that you are supporting the community in the right way. And not just for the dollar, the rainbow dollar, make sure you're doing it because you truly believe in supporting the community and providing spaces for the community. And it's not just an opportunity."

Covello started her website as a pride guide from coast to coast, highlighting LGBTQ+-friendly destinations and businesses across Florida.

"With LGBT businesses, we like to amplify their voices. We'd like to make sure they have the opportunity to keep growing with businesses that aren't part of their community but one of the better allies. We make sure that they have the tools they need to learn and to grow as allies," Covello said.

Globally, LGBTQ+ adults have buying power in the trillions. During Pride Month, everyone along the St. Pete Parade route wants to cash in. We hit the streets of St. Pete to talk to random business owners about what Pride means to them.

"It's kind of funny because somebody asked me, why don't we have a [Pride] flag up?" said Sean Ford, owner of Little Philly, a new restaurant on Central Avenue. "And I explained, I said, 'Listen, we're just struggling.' I just got my Phillies flag up literally, like, a day ago. And I'm a die-hard Phillies fan. I told them, 'Do you want to bring me something?' I'll put it up, but I just haven't got there yet. We love the neighborhood. It's really popping here."

Down the street at Pour and Decor, we met Renee Hair, the general manager.

"We do appeal to a lot of people in the area, as well as, you know, just having coffee. You know, everybody loves good coffee. Both the owner and I are local St. Pete, born and raised," said Hair. "And we want everybody to feel welcome here, regardless of anything. Whether it's Pride or anything else, we want everybody to feel welcome in our space."

St. Petersburg is considered a haven for many, and everyone we interviewed wants to keep it that way.

"And then as that grows, and those connections expand, you get such a tight network of everybody who knows everybody, and we can always create events and spaces that are inclusive to our community," Covello said.