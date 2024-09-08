Pinellas Sheriff's Office investigating alleged theft of baby bird from Oldsmar store

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A local bird shop is concerned about the welfare of one of its baby birds after it was allegedly stolen from the store on Saturday.

Everything Birds, 180 Race Track Road, Oldsmar, stated on a Facebook post that one of its baby black-headed caiques was stolen from the store shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday the Oldsmar Flea Market.

A surveillance video shows a woman standing in in front of the bird compartment when she reaches down, grabs one of the baby birds and walks out of the store.

The bird is worth $2,400, according to store representatives.

“This lady saw an opportunity and grabbed the bird, stuffed it in her purse and left. This baby caique is still handfeeding and we are worried that this baby will suffer because of her actions,” the Facebook post stated.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the theft of the bird was reported to deputies and an investigation has been initiated.