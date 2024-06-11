Pinellas School Board to vote on several student code of conduct changes at Tuesday's meeting

PINELLAS COUNTY — At Tuesday’s Pinellas County School Board meeting, there will be public hearings on multiple student code of conduct changes.

The school board has been discussing these potential changes over the past few months.

One of those would let more students opt out of final exams.

If approved, the new rule would allow students to skip the final semester exam for up to three classes if they have a grade of “C” or higher and their attendance is in good standing.

“If a student has five or more absences, they will be required to take the exam for the courses in which they have the absences,” said Leanna Ison, Director of Strategic Planning and Policy, at the April 23 school board meeting.

Across the country, school districts have seen a spike in absences since the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials hope this change will incentivize more students to come to class.

Another topic back up for discussion Tuesday is the district’s policy against bullying and harassment.

“In which the language was clarified to articulate that parents of victimized students will be notified regardless of the severity of the incident,” said Ison.

The board is also looking to make changes to its policy on illegal drugs, vaping, and dangerous objects.

One of the biggest changes to the code of conduct that the school board is considering Tuesday is the policy on cell phone use.

The district requested extra feedback from the community about this particular policy.

“Cell phones, everybody has an opinion. And we were able to listen to everybody’s opinion and come up with a policy that best suited their needs,” said school board member Carol J. Cook at the April 23 meeting.

The proposed change allows students to have cell phones in school, but usage depends on grade level.

No students can use them during class time except when directed by a teacher for educational purposes.

The board is also looking to implement rules on other wireless devices like headphones, earbuds, and smartwatches.

If approved, district officials will use this summer to educate schools about the changes and how to enforce them.

“We did talk about providing schools with guidance around what should happen after the first violation, second violation, third violation,” said Dywayne Hinds, Area Superintendent, at the April 23 meeting.

The meeting starts a 5 p.m.