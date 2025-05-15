Clearwater leaders set to vote on controversial Scientology street deal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Clearwater City Council is set to vote Thursday on a controversial proposal that could reshape the part of downtown.

At the center of the debate is a proposal to sell a portion of Garden Avenue to the Church of Scientology. The church, which owns much of the surrounding property, plans to build an auditorium and public park on the site. However, the idea has ignited strong backlash and a competing vision from a local grassroots organization.

The Church of Scientology wants to buy part of Garden Avenue, which runs between some of their existing properties. If approved, the road would transformed into an entertainment venue and park.

Not everyone supports this plan. Brooks Gibbs, the founder of Reconnect Clearwater, is leading a counterproposal called “Save the Garden.” Rather than selling the street to the church, this group wants to use it to create a memorial park honoring Clearwater diverse history.

Gibbs said, “The Church of Scientology is such a minority in this town, yet they own a monopoly of property. It’s a total imbalance. We’re trying to stop that imbalance and bring citizens back to Clearwater.”

Gibbs is working with Barbara Corey Love from the African American Heritage Foundation. She said the city has an opportunity to preserve and share important local stories, especially those of African American residents.

“Buildings don’t have feelings they don’t share emotions they don’t tell stories the African American presence in Clearwater was so prevalent it needs to be told,” Sorey Love said.

Gibbs explained that their plan would preserve access to the roadway while converting part of it into an interactive Memorial Park.

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. with two votes on the agenda. First council members will decide whether to vacate the land, essentially removing it from public status. If that vote fails, the conversation ends there. If it passes, the next vote will determine whether to sell the land to the Church of Scientology or consider alternative proposals.

Mayor Bruce Rector is voicing opposition to the sale.

He said, “It’s not good for the community to close that street so I am going to vote no.”

However, not all city leaders agree. Ryan Cotton expressed his support in a statement. He said, “I will be voting in favor of both agenda items. City staff negotiated the sales contract in a way that protects taxpayers and I believe they handled it very well.”