Pinellas Park Police looking for hit and run driver who left pedestrian injured in road

PINELLAS PARK, Fla — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian and left him injured in the street early Friday morning.

Pinellas Park Police said just before 1 a.m., a man was walking across 68th Ave N in the 6500 block. The man fell onto the road and was then run over by an SUV that made a wide right turn.

Police said the driver of the SUV didn't stop and the man was found lying in the road when first responders arrived. He was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to officials.

Anyone with information on this is urged to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

