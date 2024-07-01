Pinellas detention deputy resigns after being accused of watching child porn while working

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County detention deputy has resigned after he was accused of watching videos of child pornography while on duty.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), detectives started investigating Trevor Willis, 33, after they received information that child pornography was being seen and shared over the internet.

Detectives said they found videos of children between five and fifteen years old.

Willis used his personal cellphone while working at the jail on Pinellas Sheriff's Office agency Wi-Fi to view the videos, according to PCSO.

Deputies arrested Willis on ten counts of possession of child pornography, ten counts of transmission of child pornography and two counts of sexual activities involving animals.

Wills resigned from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and was taken to Pinellas County Jail.