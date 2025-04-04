TAMPA, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy who nearly lost his life in a crash last fall was welcomed back to Tampa.

On Friday afternoon at Tampa International Airport, it was hard to miss the lines of law enforcement waiting in the main terminal.

But it wasn't an emergency, instead a welcome home for one of their own.

WATCH Pinellas deputy severely injured in crash last fall welcomed back to Tampa

Pinellas deputy who was severely injured in crash last fall welcomed back to Tampa

"It's been six months, six long months,” said Angel Dellechiaie.

While heading to his shift one morning last October, Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Dakota Dellechiaie got in a serious crash.

The Sheriff's Office said a propane truck was in the road backing into a driveway when Deputy Dellechiaie's car collided with the truck.

"I really thought I was going to bury my husband. I did, and I gave birth without him. I celebrated four of my kid's birthdays without him,” said Angel, the deputy’s wife.

“That first morning in the hospital, what was going through my mind was we’re going to be planning another line of duty death funeral,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

FHP

His injuries were severe.

"Suffered a very, very significant injury, a traumatic brain injury, and I can tell you for somebody that went up to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which is a world-renowned traumatic brain institute, brain injury institute, and rehabilitation center, he went up there unconscious and in an air ambulance,” said Sheriff Gualtieri.

Deputy Dellechiaie and his family have been in Georgia, where he's been getting specialized care, but on Friday, it was finally time to come home.

With signs in hand, family, friends, fellow law enforcement, and even strangers cheered on the deputy as he touched down and arrived at TPA.

"It was like surprising,” said Deputy Dakota Dellechiaie. “It's hard to describe everything."

Dellechiaie still has a long recovery ahead of him.

"From the first day of the accident, seeing him now, it definitely surpasses any expectation I ever thought his recovery would look like,” said Angel.

But the overwhelming support shows they won't go through it alone.

"Thank you, for everybody that's been here,” the deputy said. “We appreciate it."