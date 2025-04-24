Watch Now
Pinellas deputy rescues owl from oncoming traffic in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office saved a baby owl from oncoming traffic Tuesday morning.

Deputies say that at around 8:30 a.m., Detective Smith found an Eastern Screech Owlet in the middle of a Clearwater parking lot. He moved the owlet to a safer nearby location and waited for a parent to return, but no adult came back.

Smith then contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for help. An FWC officer arrived and took the owlet to a raptor rehabilitation center for care.

Deputies would like to advise the public that if young wildlife appears orphaned, observers should watch from a distance for parental presence. However, if immediate danger is present, moving the animal to safety is appropriate, and local wildlife rehabilitation centers should be contacted for help.

