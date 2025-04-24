Pinellas deputy rescues owl from oncoming traffic in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office saved a baby owl from oncoming traffic Tuesday morning.

Deputies say that at around 8:30 a.m., Detective Smith found an Eastern Screech Owlet in the middle of a Clearwater parking lot. He moved the owlet to a safer nearby location and waited for a parent to return, but no adult came back.

PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Smith then contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for help. An FWC officer arrived and took the owlet to a raptor rehabilitation center for care.

Deputies would like to advise the public that if young wildlife appears orphaned, observers should watch from a distance for parental presence. However, if immediate danger is present, moving the animal to safety is appropriate, and local wildlife rehabilitation centers should be contacted for help.

