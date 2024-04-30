Pinellas County students design fitness app, win Shark Tank pitch session

- A trio of Palm Harbor University High School students recently won the 2023-2024 Next Gen Tech 360 contest with an AI-driven app called New2Fit.
- The app features personalized workout plans, AI-driven form correction, a gym locator, and a community chat.
- The app was created by students Ajitesh Reddy Busireddy, Leonard Seto Jr., and Ryan Qu.
- They won $10,000 to develop the app further and a 30-minute pitch session with Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from the “Shark Tank” TV show.
