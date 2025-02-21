Pinellas County Schools summer camp applications open, but will cost money for the first time

Applications for summer camps for Pinellas County students are now open, but for the first time, this year's camp will cost parents.

“We really felt like the rate was very reasonable to offer to parents this summer,” said Kim Hill, Director of Student Experience for Pinellas County Schools.

The Pinellas County School District will be offering more than 50 different summer camps this year. They will cost $75 per session or $25 per session for students with free or reduced meals.

“In the past, we’ve had our COVID relief funds that have been coming in that were able to fund many of our enrichment camps, and with that funding, that federal funding ending in September. This is just a small fee that is allowing our kids to engage in some really high-interest camps with some great teachers,” said Hill.

Now that the district is charging, ABC Action News asked where the money will go. Hill said it will all go to support camp operations.

“When we think about camps, it’s more than just paying our teachers and having supplies for these camps. There’s other stuff. We have to make sure that we have electricity and we have the air-conditioning running,” said Hill.

Pinellas County Schools will also be offering new summer camps this year in addition to their popular ones.

Most of them will fall into these categories:



Visual & perfomring arts

Career exploration

Sports

Academic

STEM

“We really took a look at like bucketing our camps so it was easier for families to look for areas of interest,” said Hill.

In the past, the district has only offered camps in July, but this year the camps will be in June and July.

Applications are now open. Students can select up to 3 different camps to apply to. The application period will end on March 9.

There are limited spots available, so you’re encouraged to apply before the deadline.

Payment won’t be due until your child is accepted into a camp.