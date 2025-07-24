Clearwater police detail emergency response following Hulk Hogan's death

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police provided a brief update following the death of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan Thursday afternoon.

In the press conference that lasted just over a minute, they provided a timeline of events.



911 Call: 9:51 a.m.

Medical Dispatch Time: 9:51 a.m.

Medical Arrival Time: 9:56 a.m.

Police Request/Dispatch Time: 10:19 a.m.

Police Arrival Time: 10:23 a.m.

Transport Time: 10:32 a.m.

Time of Death: 11:17 a.m

Major Nate Burnside with Clearwater Police said the call came in for a serious medical emergency. Audio from dispatch described the emergency as cardiac arrest.

He added personnel provided treatment at Hogan's home before transporting him to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died.

The Clearwater Police Department is conducting a death investigation, which is standard. There are no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about his death.

"Our personnel is providing the family with the necessary resources. I strongly encourage everyone to keep the family in their thoughts, and please respect their privacy during this difficult time," said Major Burnside.

CPD did not take any questions from the media. They also said no records will be released today.