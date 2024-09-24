Pinellas County residents prepare for Tropical Storm Helene

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — As Tropical Storm Helene moves towards Florida’s coast, families in Pinellas County are preparing. The county has issued a mandatory evacuation for long-term care facilities in the area, and other homeowners are getting ready for possible flooding.

"I am concerned about this one and I'm trying to do whatever I can to make sure I'm prepared," said Christine Defeo, who lives on Indian Rocks Beach.

Getting prepared early is something people on Indian Rocks Beach said is necessary.

"Just because I've seen what these storms can do and we've been lucky for so long, so you just never know when it's going to be that time," said Jessica Hatch.

Hatch's family lost their home to Hurricane Elena in 1985, so she's not taking Helene lightly.

"This is definitely a scary one, we are evacuating, which we never usually do," said Hatch.

On the other hand, some people on Indian Rocks Beach are staying.

"Basically, just the sandbags and also will be putting up some plastic sheeting, and having the sandbags hold it up in front of the doorways, and entryways, garage door, back sliding door, and back entrance door," said Defeo.

Defeo is putting sandbags outside of her home.

"I'm worried about flooding more than anything else, we do get a lot of water," said Defeo.

Pinellas County leaders said this storm could bring a storm surge of between five and eight feet, more than Hurricane Idalia brought to the area.

Officials said people who live near the coast should prepare their homes with sandbags, elevate items inside in case of flooding, and have an emergency kit ready.

John Schonowski said it's better to be safe than sorry.

"I think if you're prepared and you don't need it, you're still okay. If you're not, you could be in trouble. It could cost you some money and damage to your house or whatever," he said.