Pinellas County organization wants input on a new 25-year transportation improvement plan

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay is among the most dangerous places in the nation for drivers and walkers.

With more people moving here every day, a local organization is looking at the future, hoping to come up with a plan to improve safety.

The organization, called Forward Pinellas, is creating a 25-year transportation improvement plan.

It's something Lydia Rivera, a dress shop owner and resident in Largo, said is necessary.

"We do get backed up quite often…we do have a lot of walkers on this street, especially from Largo High," said Rivera.

Rivera said she sees wrecks regularly outside of her store.

"Quite often, especially with almost accidents…and it's normally with the walkers," said Rivera.

She believes a big reason for traffic issues in Pinellas County is because more people are visiting and moving to the area.

"Particularly in Pinellas, it's more difficult because we don't have a lot of space to build more roads," said Chelsea Favero, who works with Forward Pinellas.

Favero said her organization is piecing together a new 25-year transportation improvement plan.

"Over the next 25 years, we expect to grow even more. Our challenges are not going to be better, so if we don't address them now, we have a much bigger problem down the road," said Favero.

Favero said the plan, called the Advantage Pinellas Long Range Transportation Plan, will be based on feedback from the community.

Rivera already has some ideas of her own.

"More crosswalks, maybe a few more stop signs," said Rivera.

Organization leaders said the main focus of the 25-year plan will be on pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

"I think most of the roadways in Pinellas County need some kind of improvement. A lot of them were built around just moving cars and not moving people, so there are safety challenges through out our county," said Favero.

Favero said if you have any traffic and road recommendations, you can contact Forward Pinellas.

Flower shop owner and Largo resident Rinda Mizelle said until road improvements are made, drivers should be hyper-aware of their surroundings.

"It's everybody's responsibility. We live in a beach visitor, high visitation area with a lot of tourism, and you gotta accept that and know we can't do 55 and 65 on East Bay, West Bay, Ulmerton, and all of our thoroughfares," said Mizelle.