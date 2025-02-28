Pinellas County man wins $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Lottery said a St. Petersburg man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Chein Pham, 65, won the $1 million prize by playing the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Pham bought the ticket from a 7-Eleven at 6980 40th Street North in Pinellas Park.
Pham chose to receive a lump sum payment of $640,000.
The lottery said 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The odds of winning the 500X THE CASH Scratch-off game are 1 in 4.23.
