Pinellas County man wins $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Lottery said a St. Petersburg man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Chein Pham, 65, won the $1 million prize by playing the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Pham bought the ticket from a 7-Eleven at 6980 40th Street North in Pinellas Park.

Pham chose to receive a lump sum payment of $640,000.

The lottery said 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the 500X THE CASH Scratch-off game are 1 in 4.23.