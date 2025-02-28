Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas County man wins $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

500X lotto scratch off.png
Florida Lottery
500X lotto scratch off.png
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Lottery said a St. Petersburg man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Chein Pham, 65, won the $1 million prize by playing the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Pham bought the ticket from a 7-Eleven at 6980 40th Street North in Pinellas Park.

Pham chose to receive a lump sum payment of $640,000.

The lottery said 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the 500X THE CASH Scratch-off game are 1 in 4.23.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska heads to Weedon Island, which has a rich history that dates back more than 12,000 years. During that time, it was home to Indigenous populations, a movie studio, an airport, a safe haven for bootleggers during prohibition, and so much more. Today, the preserve protects this wide diversity of natural and cultural resources for current and future generations.

Florida's Prehistoric People Revealed: A tour of Weedon Island Preserve

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.