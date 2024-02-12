Pinellas County leaders update public on drought and water restrictions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders said water usage restrictions could be loosened in the coming months. As of Monday, the county remains in a stage one water shortage because of a drought that's been impacting water supply.

Until the drought conditions are reevaluated, officials said residents should continue following the current rules in place.

Violette Koning works at the plant nursery at ABC Pest Control and said it's important to limit water usage.

"We're trying to hold back or cut back…you know. We don't want to overdo it.," said Koning.

Pinellas County leaders said while the seasonal change has brought some help, the county is not out of the proverbial woods yet.

"Even though this Winter has been about average rainfall, we are still about nine inches year over year in the last 12 months in deficit of rainfall," said Jeremy Waugh, Pinellas County Director of Utilities.

To help with the issue, residents are given a designated day every week when they are allowed to water their lawns.

"About 50% of the water we use in the Tampa Bay area goes to irrigation, so it's a huge part of our conservation efforts.," said Waugh.

Koning said she's had to cut back on water usage at her plant nursery too.

"I tend to grow plants that are drought tolerant, therefore I'm not using as much, or if you happen to have saved water…like things from taking a shower and having a bucket, or even reusing well water or reclaimed water," said Koning.

Waugh said growing plants that don't require much water is a good idea.

Pinellas County leaders said working to save water now is critical for future generations who will live here in the Pinellas County area.

"Long term, our water is a resource. The more water we use every day means less water in the future," said Waugh.

Waugh said residents can receive a fine if they don't follow the water shortage rules.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be re-evaluating the drought conditions this Spring to see if the restrictions in place can be loosened.