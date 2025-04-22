Pinellas County invests in PIE Airport upgrades to protect from future storms

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will soon get some safety and infrastructure upgrades. This comes after Hurricane Milton damaged part of the airport.

"There was so much damage in the area, and it was just so devastating to so many people, businesses," said Debra Aufrance, a frequent traveler of the PIE Airport.

Hurricane Milton impacted many places, including the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Airport leaders said rain leaked into the terminal.

"We were very concerned when we first heard that. We didn't know the extent of the damages, how long it would take to repair," said Aufrance.

Luckily, the airport was able to reopen to commercial flights a few days after Milton. Now, the county is working to protect it from future damage.

"Knowing that they are going to be able to invest in that and make those improvements is very encouraging," said Aufrance.

Pinellas County Commissioners awarded Caladesi Construction a contract worth nearly $1.6 million to strengthen the airport's infrastructure. The project includes weatherproofing windows and the roof, upgrading lighting, sealing cracks, and replacing door weather stripping.

"I think it's even more important that we are able to update and upgrade facilities like this, that the public counts on," said Aufrance.

Travelers said these improvements are critical so the airport can remain open during hurricane season. The project is expected to be completed within the next seven months.

"I think with anywhere, preparing for the unpredictable, almost, is pretty important…because you just never know how bad the damage will be, unfortunately," said Jordyn Panza, another frequent traveler at the airport.