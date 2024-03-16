Watch Now
Pinellas County deputies investigating deadly jet ski crash

Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 18:18:33-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One man has died after a jet ski crash near the Dunedin Causeway, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that Gary Nolan, 60, was on his Sea-Doo Personal Watercraft going north along the east side of Caladesi Island when the jet ski hit a sandbar.

Nolan was ejected from the watercraft over the handlebars, knocking him unconscious and causing injuries to his face. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the situation, but alcohol does not appear to be a reason for the crash.

