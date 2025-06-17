Pinellas County approves funding for beach nourishment projects

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Renourishment projects could soon be coming to our Pinellas County Beaches.

The County Commission voted to appropriate almost $130 million towards nourishment projects Tuesday morning.

Pass-A-Grille Beach is quiet as it continues to recover from last year's hurricanes.

"Those were really tough storms, they really took a toll on the beaches, and bringing the beaches back is everything," said John Kavanaugh, who lives near Pass-A-Grille Beach.

Many Pinellas County beaches are still in disarray after the storms, and now the county is working to re-nourish them.

The County Commission voted to appropriate almost $130 million towards the effort.

The county will be using an outside construction engineering company to restore the beaches.

For the past decade, the county has struggled to complete work with the Army Corps of Engineers due to specific easement requirements.

The new easements would be construction easements without public access, lasting for two years.

John Kavanaugh said the nourishment is needed to protect from future storm surges.

"I had five feet of water in my house, so if it's going to prevent storm surge, we will take it, absolutely," he said.

The $130 million would come from tourism development taxes, capital funds, and new state grants.

Kavanaugh said the investment is worth it.

"Tourism is everything for us, the beaches are everything for us, and without our beaches, our businesses don't do as well," said Kavanaugh.

Pass-A-Grill Beach underwent a re-nourishment project last Summer, keeping parts of the beach closed for months.

Then shortly after, Hurricane Helene happened.

"They just had gotten their big fancy beach redone and then a week later, it was all over 8th Ave," said Wendy Weaver, who works on Pass-A-Grille Beach.

Weaver said she's tired of these projects.

"If they just redo the beach again, you're just making people not want to come here, you're taking up parking and it's not helping anyone get back on their feet," said Weaver.

She wants the county to consider other options, such as artificial reefs, to protect the coastline.

The county said it will be holding community meetings about the re-nourishment.

And Kavanaugh said he approves of whatever it takes to restore the beach.

"Who wants to lose these beaches, they are absolutely gorgeous and they are our paradise," said Kavanaugh.