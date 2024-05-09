Pinellas 5th graders teach younger students importance of hurricane preparations

- During National Hurricane Preparedness Week, three groups of fifth graders spent time teaching younger students about the importance of preparing for hurricanes and having a hurricane kit.
- The Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary School students collected items for the countywide hurricane kit supply drive and explained the importance of having those items in a hurricane kit.
- The hurricane kit items donated by Pinellas County School students will go to the St. Pete Free Clinic for residents in need.
Outside Jimmy Klass’s mobile home in Clearwater, symbols of American pride hang all around his residence. But after 64 years of working, living, paying taxes, and voting in America - Jimmy Klass discovered that he's not a U.S. citizen when he was denied Social Security benefits he had paid into his entire working life.
Florida man finds he’s not a legal citizen 60 years after moving to the U.S.