Philadelphia Phillies donate $1 million to Clearwater recovery efforts after the storms

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Philadelphia Phillies provided a matching grant of up to $1 million to AMPLIFY Clearwater's Hope campaign to support the city's recovery following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

AMPLIFY Clearwater said the Phillies' donation will help double contributions from other donors and help local businesses and residents working to rebuild.

"Thanks to this incredible matching grant from the Phillies, every community donation now goes twice as far in helping Clearwater rebuild," said Amanda Payne, President and CEO of AMPLIFY Clearwater. "Their commitment to our community shows the profound connection and dedication they have to Clearwater and its people."

The Phillies have deep ties to Clearwater since the team holds spring training here.

"We have always felt a deep connection to Clearwater, which has been our home away from home for 78 years," said Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton. "By offering this matching grant, we hope to inspire others to join us in supporting the resilient businesses and residents who make this community so special. Together, we can help Clearwater rebuild stronger than ever."

The AMPLIFY Hope campaign was launched to financially support Clearwater businesses and residents facing damage after the storms. AMPLIFY Hope will continue to accept donations and distribute funds as direct grants to those in need.