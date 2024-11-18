Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Philadelphia Phillies donate $1 million to Clearwater recovery efforts after the storms

NLDS Phillies Mets Baseball
Frank Franklin II/AP
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm greets teammates before playing against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League baseball playoff series, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NLDS Phillies Mets Baseball
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Philadelphia Phillies provided a matching grant of up to $1 million to AMPLIFY Clearwater's Hope campaign to support the city's recovery following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

AMPLIFY Clearwater said the Phillies' donation will help double contributions from other donors and help local businesses and residents working to rebuild.

"Thanks to this incredible matching grant from the Phillies, every community donation now goes twice as far in helping Clearwater rebuild," said Amanda Payne, President and CEO of AMPLIFY Clearwater. "Their commitment to our community shows the profound connection and dedication they have to Clearwater and its people."

The Phillies have deep ties to Clearwater since the team holds spring training here.

"We have always felt a deep connection to Clearwater, which has been our home away from home for 78 years," said Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton. "By offering this matching grant, we hope to inspire others to join us in supporting the resilient businesses and residents who make this community so special. Together, we can help Clearwater rebuild stronger than ever."

The AMPLIFY Hope campaign was launched to financially support Clearwater businesses and residents facing damage after the storms. AMPLIFY Hope will continue to accept donations and distribute funds as direct grants to those in need.

Pinellas County commissioner feels betrayed by Rays' for 2025

After a month of speculation, the Rays announced Thursday it will play at George M. Steinbrenner Field next season, which is also the spring training home of the New York Yankees. Latvala believes the team should have played next season at a minor league ballpark in Pinellas County.

Pinellas County commissioner feels betrayed by Rays' decision to play in Tampa for 2025

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.