People in St. Petersburg's Shore Acres neighborhood still living in limbo 5 months after Hurricane Helene

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Last September, Hurricane Helene pushed record-setting storm surge into Shore Acres and the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Hurricane Helene unleashed fury like we’ve never seen before,” said Kevin Batdorf, president of the Shore Acres Civic Association.

The community was unrecognizable.

“Complete devastation of this neighborhood,” said Batdorf.

Piles of debris lined the streets for months as people sifted through their destroyed belongings.

I first met with Batdorf hours before Hurricane Helene hit in September. We sat together again, now 5 months later, to talk about what’s happened since.

“In the past 5 months, you know it’s a struggle,” said Batdorf.

Most of the homes here were damaged, including Batdorf’s.

“There’s a lot of angst and anxiety,” he said.

Some people have decided to leave the neighborhood.

“Approximately 75 houses have sold,” said Batdorf.

Others will stay.

“They’re gong to try to lift their homes and get them out of harm’s way,” said Batdorf.

Many people haven’t returned yet.

“People just want to go home. They want to get back in their home and live their life,” said Batdorf.

A lot of the homes in Shore Acres are still unlivable as people wait for permits to be able to do repairs. There are people who are living in campers in their driveways in the meantime.

“People are getting frustrated because of that,” said Batdorf.

Living in limbo has been unaffordable for many people.

“Imagine having to pay rent while you’re also paying your mortgage. And for some of these people it’s just not possible,” said Batdorf.

In some ways, these neighbors feel like they’ve been forgotten with so much devastation in so many places.

“You know we keep hearing ‘North Carolina this, North Carolina that’ from Hurricane Helene. Nobody talks about St. Petersburg. Nobody talks about Shore Acres and what our people have gone through,” said Batdorf.

Yet still, the Shore Acres spirit prevails.

“The morale is outstanding. This is one of the greatest places to live in St. Petersburg. We have a sense of community here. People love each other,” said Batdorf.

“The sun is shining, our people are rebuilding,” he added.

One step at a time.

“I’ve been here since 1986 and I’m not going anywhere… I love this neighborhood. Everything that I know and do and feel is right here. This is our community,” said Batdorf.

A community he'll always call home.