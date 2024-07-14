Pedestrian dead, deputy uninjured after crash in Lealman: PCSO

LEALMAN, Fla. — Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) are investigating a deputy-involved crash in Lealman that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, on Sunday at approximately 12:50 a.m., Deputy Lira-Rangel was driving his fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on 49th Street North in the median lane.

Investigators said that as he approached 58th Avenue North, an unknown woman in a red pickup truck traveling northbound pointed toward the southbound lanes of 49th Street ahead of Lira-Rangel as if she was attempting to alert him to something.

The woman's actions ultimately turned Lira-Rangel's attention from the road.

As this was occurring, Lira-Rangel felt a bump in the road. He immediately stopped and got out of his vehicle to investigate.

Lira-Rangel then discovered a man, later identified as 73-year-old Mark Hunter, lying in the median lane of the roadway.

Throughout the investigation, deputies learned that a witness observed Hunter, who was alert but appeared confused, sitting in the southbound median lane of 49th Street before the accident.

Hunter was not in a designated crosswalk, according to PCSO.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said speed does not appear to be a factor in this case. It is currently unknown if impairment was a factor for Hunter.