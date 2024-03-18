Parents fundraising to help keep preschool in Palm Harbor open

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — After announcing it would be closing, there's a push from parents to keep the doors on a decades-old preschool in Palm Harbor open.

“I pass by St. Luke’s every day, and the thought of St. Luke’s not being open saddens me,” said Leah Howell.

She knew St. Luke Early Childhood Center was the right place for her daughter. The preschool has been a pillar of the Palm Harbor community for nearly four decades.

“It is the way that our kids get a foundation and a start, and that’s what everybody wants,” said Howell.

But, the school is in danger of closing for good. It’s a story ABC Action News shared in February. Since then, parents have rallied to keep the doors open, and now, they have a chance to do just that.

“We need to make up $50,000 for this year,” said Howell. “We have plans in place for future enrollment and to make sure we don’t have deficits in terms of fundraisers and other sources, but $50,000 is what we need for this year to help St. Luke’s stay open next year and for further years to come.”

It’s a lofty goal that will need to be achieved in a short amount of time: raising a minimum of $50,000 by the end of April.

“The definition of community is Palm Harbor, and I think that if the community understood how much we need their help, they would hopefully all come together,” said Jessica Allbritten.

Allbritten has a son at St. Luke’s and knows how big an impact the preschool has had on kids.

“I’m putting everything I can into the school because I love it so much, and I want to see them succeed,” said Allbritten. “I want to see them be able to have future generations come and be a part of this amazing environment that I don’t think you can find anywhere else for this age group.”

These parents said no donation is too big or small.

There are a few ways to help: either through a GoFundMe or directly to the Early Childhood Center, either in person or by mail.

If by mail, you’re asked to direct donations to:

St. Luke Early Childhood Center

2757 Alderman Rd

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Checks can be made payable to “St. Luke’s ECC."