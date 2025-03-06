Oldsmar mother charged with murder of 3-month-old daughter: Pinellas Sheriff

OLDSMAR, Fla. — An Oldsmar mother has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of her three-month-old daughter, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the case started on Dec. 13, 2024 when deputies and first responders were called to a home in the 3500 block of Meriden Avenue in Oldsmar for an unresponsive 3-month-old.

Paramedics at the scene took the child to the hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead a short time later.

During their investigation, detectives discovered the child suffered from multiple brain bleeds and a large skull fracture. The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death for the infant to be blunt head trauma.

Detectives determined the infant was under the care of her mother, Tess Britt, 26, on the day the injuries happened.

Thursday, Britt was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the infant's death was ongoing.