Off-duty St. Pete Beach fire chief arrested for aggravated assault, deputies say

REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. — A St. Pete Beach district fire chief was arrested for aggravated assault while off-duty in Redington Shores Thursday evening.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Thomas McClave, 55, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck south on Gulf Boulevard behind Gregory Hicks, 58, who was riding a bicycle in the shared bicycle/vehicle travel lane.

Deputies said McClave then pulled up to Hicks and yelled at him to get off the road. After they briefly yelled back and forth, Hicks rode his bike onto the raised median, where McClave followed him in his pickup.

McClave purposefully drove his truck onto the raised median and almost hit Hicks, who had to swerve out of the way, according to PCSO.

Deputies said McClave then got out of his truck and approached Hicks before shoving him in the chest twice. He then knocked a cell phone out of Hick's hands as he was trying to record the incident.

McClave was arrested around 5:10 p.m. by deputies and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of simple battery. He was taken to Pinellas County Jail.

Deputies said McClave has been employed with the St. Pete Beach Fire Department as a district fire chief since November 2023.