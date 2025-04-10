Off-duty Gulfport firefighter driving over 100 mph arrested for DUI: Deputies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said they arrested a Gulfport firefighter early Thursday morning for driving under the influence.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said around 12:58 a.m., deputies watched 24-year-old Scott Miller driving a Ford 150 pickup truck recklessly through a residential area near Pasadena Avenue and Park Street, going over 100 mph.

Deputies said when they made contact with Miller, he exhibited multiple signs of impairment, including smelling of alcohol and bloodshot, glassy eyes.

Miller refused to perform field sobriety tests, deputies said and also declined to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. Miller is a firefighter with the Gulfport Fire Department but was off-duty during the time of the incident.