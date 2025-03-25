Nonprofit brings fresh, affordable produce to South St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — This week, a non-profit organization known for delivering fresh produce to seniors in need by food truck opened its first brick-and-mortar location.

ABC Action News highlighted Kelli Casto and her non-profit organization, Saving Our Seniors, in September 2023. During that time, she was delivering fresh produce to more than 20,000 seniors a month by way of a food truck.

She says watching her organization now flourish into an actual grocery store has been surreal.

“I think it’s basically God leading me here. I said if this is my purpose, then show it to me. We found this location,” said Casto.

The Saving Our Seniors store, located on the corner of First Avenue South and 49th Street South in South St. Pete, was the perfect location, according to Casto.

“We wanted to be right here next to the food desert and really make it a healthier community,” said Casto.

Casto said she is able to sell fresh fruits and vegetables at a lower price than your typical chain store because it’s all run by volunteers.

“They show up in support, they are here today, and we are always looking for new volunteers that have a passion helping our community,” said Casto.

Kelli also boasts that it’s hard to find fresher produce anywhere else because it’s all homegrown and delivered from local farms to the store daily.

“There isn’t any more important stores and services to have in the neighborhood, any neighborhood, then fine fresh food,” said a local man named Andrew.

“You used to be able to go to the flea market and get really nice organic produce, and all that stuff went away, so we really need more places with fresh whole foods that aren’t corporate that aren’t chains,” said another local man named Rick.

Casto said she is proud to be a voice in the community for those who were living food insecure.

“I think a lot of the neighbors, I’ve been delivering to them with my home delivery program, they want accessibility, they want affordability, so here we are opening this store today to bring this to you,” said Casto.