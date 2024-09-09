Next phase of the Pass-a-Grille nourishment project to begin this week

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pass-A-Grille Beach nourishment project is entering its next phase. Construction will move further North along the beach, easing some local businesses' burdens.

"Pass-A-Grille is my favorite beach. It's a hidden gem," said Olivia Durham with the Dody Boutique.

"People come here and they love it. It's a family beach," said Ruth Schiros, who owns the Pass-A-Grille General Store.

Business owners at Pass-A-Grille Beach said they treasure the white sands surrounding their shops.

"It's definitely a feeling of excitement to have our beach back and that its finally wrapping up," said Durham.

Over the last few months, parts of the beach have been closed for a nourishment project, aimed at rebuilding dunes and replenishing sand after storms depleted much of the shoreline last year.

"We are definitely looking forward to seeing familiar faces." Durham.

The beach has been closed between 1st and 9th Avenues, causing fewer customers to visit local shops, but this week, the area between 3rd and 9th Avenues is scheduled to re-open.

"We are really excited to hopefully see more people come out to our side of the beach," said Durham.

But that re-opening means another part of the beach will close.

Contractors will shift the project to the area between 9th and 11th Avenue, where the Pass-A-Grille General Store is located.

"I think it scares a lot of the locals and the tourists away when they hear the word, we are under construction, we are under re-nourishment," said Schiros.

Business owners said it will all be worth it once the nourishment project is complete.

"We need that here because when we've had storms, we've had water come right down the street…and to protect this barrier island, we need that re-nourishment," said Schiros.

Schiros hopes people will continue supporting the area's small businesses.

"All the shops are open; we are here and ready to go," said Schiros.