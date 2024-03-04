Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

New York man accused of videotaping woman in changing room in Clearwater

Clearwater PD ready for the 1st day of classes
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Clearwater PD ready for the 1st day of classes
Posted at 10:26 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 10:26:39-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon who they said was recording a woman in a bathroom/changing room.

According to Clearwater Police, a 25-year-old woman from South Florida said she was changing in one of the rooms on the 400 block of South Gulfview Blvd. While changing, she told police she saw a cell phone recording her from the next stall.

The woman ran out of the changing room and confronted Gabriel Mejias, 29, of New Windsor, New York, as he tried to run from the scene.

She and a friend of the woman convinced the man to delete the video before police arrived. Mejias admitted to officers he videotaped the woman and gave his phone as evidence to be searched.

Mejias faces a charge of video voyeurism.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.