New York man accused of videotaping woman in changing room in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon who they said was recording a woman in a bathroom/changing room.

According to Clearwater Police, a 25-year-old woman from South Florida said she was changing in one of the rooms on the 400 block of South Gulfview Blvd. While changing, she told police she saw a cell phone recording her from the next stall.

The woman ran out of the changing room and confronted Gabriel Mejias, 29, of New Windsor, New York, as he tried to run from the scene.

She and a friend of the woman convinced the man to delete the video before police arrived. Mejias admitted to officers he videotaped the woman and gave his phone as evidence to be searched.

Mejias faces a charge of video voyeurism.