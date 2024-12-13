Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Argument between roommates leads to shooting at St. Pete apartment: Police

police tape
Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police tape
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An argument between two roommates led to a shooting at a St. Petersburg apartment on Friday, officials said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said around 8:11 a.m., the two men got into a fight at the apartment on Central Avenue, with one shooting the other.

The victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital, and the suspect, who remained at the scene, is in custody.

St. Petersburg Police have not released any information on what caused the argument.

“You threw my son under the bus. You didn't take care of him.”

The State of Florida and the VA are under scrutiny after the Baker Act was used incorrectly on a young veteran who went to a Florida VA hospital for help.

Baker Act used incorrectly on young veteran who went to Florida VA hospital for help

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.