Argument between roommates leads to shooting at St. Pete apartment: Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An argument between two roommates led to a shooting at a St. Petersburg apartment on Friday, officials said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said around 8:11 a.m., the two men got into a fight at the apartment on Central Avenue, with one shooting the other.

The victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital, and the suspect, who remained at the scene, is in custody.

St. Petersburg Police have not released any information on what caused the argument.