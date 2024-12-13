Driver charged with DUI after crashing into police cruiser on the Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla — A driver has been arrested on DUI charges after he crashed into a police cruiser on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Thursday night.

Clearwater Police said they charged Jerry Sandefur Jr., 45, of Largo, with DUI, DUI with property damage, possession of marijuana, and violation of probation for the crash that happened around 11 p.m.

CPD said that a Clearwater Police cruiser with emergency lights on was pulled to the side of the road to help a disabled vehicle when Sandefur's truck crashed into the back of the patrol vehicle.

The police officer was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

CPD said that Sandefur is one of many drivers in recent years who have run into police vehicles in the Courtney Campbell after they failed to abide by Florida's Move Over Law.

RELATED: Three police officers injured in two separate traffic crashes on Courtney Campbell Causeway

Clearwater Police

Clearwater Police want to remind drivers that "Florida law requires drivers to move over a lane when you can safely do so for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, maintenance or construction vehicles with displaying warning lights, and any disabled vehicle on the side of the road. If you can't move over or when on a two-lane road slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit."