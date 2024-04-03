New townhomes, small hotel and winery planned for vacant lot along Causeway Boulevard in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Steps away from the Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island and the calming sound of Gulf water gently rolling to the shore is a vacant lot shadowed by weeds and dirt.

“I wish it was gone," said Vicky Vagenas. She and her husband, George, live near the Dunedin Causeway and walk down to the water every day.

They both hoped something would be built on the vacant lot. Developers want the same—it's why they've asked Dunedin City Commissioners to give their plans for townhomes, a small hotel and a winery the seal of approval.

“We’re very excited. We’ve seen the plans, they look wonderful. It’s much better than having this eyesore over here that’s been here for the past maybe seven to eight years," Vagenas said.

These renderings show 12 townhomes, a seven-room hotel and a 2,520 sq. foot winery. The current land use calls for a mix of residential and commercial.

“I think it’s just going to be lovely to have these new condos over here, a smaller hotel and a nice winery. I think it will bring a lot of excitement to the area," Vagenas said.

The plans were looked over by the local planning agency last month, and they were met with mostly excitement. But some concerns were raised, like the three-foot setback from the sidewalk.

Nearly 15 years ago, ordinances were put in place reflecting the area's slower pace. One speaker said things have really changed since then.

"What we thought would be inviting buildings with pedestrians casually walking by is now sidewalks congested with walkers, bikes and new electric bikes. The speed of the pedestrian has increased as well as the congestion. A narrow street with a crowded sidewalk and three-foot setback would give a canyon effect."

Several speakers said they would like to see the setback pushed to at least six feet.

Another concern brought up by a speaker was if the winery is really necessary or if that space could be used for something else, like a convenience store or dog park.

The plans are set to go before City Commissioners on Thursday, April 4.

For information on the project, click here.