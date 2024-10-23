New Pinellas County referendum could increase teacher supplemental pay and fund arts programs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Funding for the arts and technology could be on the line in the Pinellas County School District. A new referendum on the ballot would increase the half millage tax to a full mill, giving more money to these programs.

But if it doesn't pass, the district would no longer get any millage tax funding at all.

"Being an art teacher is wonderful because it really…I get to see the excitement on the students faces when they come in," said Eleni Strawn, an art teacher at Lake St. George Elementary School.

Strawn said art class is important for student development.

"They might have had to finish testing, and they come in and now they can express themselves, they have something fun to do," she said.

"She teaches us about lines, she teaches us how to draw stuff, she teaches us about other apps," said Armani Raymond, a student in Strawn's class.

Raymond is one of those students who looks forward to art class.

"Because we get to do all these fun stuff together," he said.

But activities like these could be on the line…a new referendum on the ballot would provide more funding for the Pinellas County School District.

"Every year we do have to replenish our art supplies, obviously we are using paper, glue and paints and so forth…and also the referendum gives us the money to purchase somethings we wouldn't be able to otherwise purchase," said Strawn.

The money would be used to pay for art, technology and reading programs and resources.

Funding for these programs would go from roughly $12.5 million to $18.7 million.

"I have over 500 students here. If I didn't have those funds, I just couldn't provide what I'm able to provide for that," said Strawn.

Not only would the referendum pay for more arts and technology resources, but it would also nearly double supplemental pay for teachers.

The referendum said, if passed, supplemental pay for teachers would increase from roughly $6,000 to $11,000.

Support staff would also get an increase.

"It makes sure we can retain good quality teachers," said Strawn.

If the referendum doesn't pass, Pinellas County Schools would no longer have any millage tax money.

"If we didn't have that…I mean, I can only provide so much, so we would do without. Many counties in Florida unfortunately do do without," said Strawn.