New Downtown St. Pete high rise creates concerns for people who live nearby

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A new condominium in St. Pete could soon be the city's tallest building. The city approved the 49-story project, but neighbors are now voicing their concerns.

"Too close for comfort…" said Enee Abelman, who lives at the Saltaire right next door.

That's how Enee Ableman describes the new high rise that could soon be built in Downtown St. Pete. She lives in the condos next door to the construction site.

"It's too close to this building, its too high…and I don't believe that St. Petes specific infrastructure, sewer systems, etc, can withhold more people, more people, more height," she said.

The City of St. Pete approved the new building called the 'Waldorf Astoria' Tower.

It will be 49 stories and more than 500 feet tall. A parking garage on the corner of 2nd Avenue South will be torn down to build the tower. Many residents said one of their concerns is the large equipment that will be used to construct the building.

During Hurricane Milton, strong winds knocked over a large construction crane, and residents are concerned about something like that happening again.

"The crane issue is a really big thing to resolve with some kind of parameters around... if this thing goes, which it probably will, I really feel like this is one of the issues that needs to be addressed," said Abelman.

ABC Action News received this statement from the development joint venture of PMG and Feldman Equities: "The distance from residence to residence will be 70 feet at minimum. Only the parking garage structures, where there is no habitable space, will be 10 feet apart, which is compliant with building code. Our top priority as a development team is maintaining the safety of our job sites and the surrounding community…"

The companies said they are working with safety experts to ensure the highest standard of development.

"Most all developers are very careful and safe in their buildings, and these are good citizens, these are people who care about the city, and i'm sure they will take every precaution to make sure safety is involved," said Dave Di Maggio, who owns a business in St. Pete.

Di Maggio said more developments like this one will be beneficial.

"Not only the work that has to occur and the workers and the money that brings, but also the people and new residents always bring revitalization and new growth when they show up," he said.

Going forward, Abelman wants city leaders to be more reluctant with development.

"We are losing some of the charm of downtown," said Ableman.