Mother told witness to lie after 16-year-old was shot, killed by son: Police

Posted at 8:40 AM, Feb 07, 2024
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman was charged after police said she told a witness to lie about the details of a Jan. 30 shooting death of a teenager.

The Clearwater Police Department said Laquanda Lancaster, 39, told the witness to be "untruthful about his statement" after her son, 16, shot and killed Jacques Ford, 16. The witness, however, told the truth despite Lancaster's instruction.

Police said the incident occurred in an apartment on Engman Street around 4:13 p.m. According to witnesses, Ford and the suspect were "play fighting" when the suspect picked up a gun, and it went off, striking the victim.

Ford was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he passed away.

The suspect was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with manslaughter and violation of probation. Lancaster was charged with tampering with a witness.

