CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Engman Street.

The 16-year-old victim died after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.