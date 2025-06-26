Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
National Weather Service looking into possible EF-1 tornado in Largo

The NWS says their early findings show the tornado likely touched down with speeds between 85 and 95 miles per hour.
LARGO, Fla. — The National Weather Service is gathering data that shows damage that would correlate to an EF-1 tornado

No tornado warning was issued because by the time the NWS knew a tornado was on the ground, it was already gone.

"Because we had the sea breeze boundary, we had boundaries from other areas. Storms that kind of push the storms in a different direction, so , um, again, not a classic signature on radar," said Matt Anderson, acting Meteorologist in charge at the NWS Tampa.

The American Red Cross is responding to dozens of cases in the area, assisting families in recovering from the sudden damage.

And they say they have found that many of the residents are seasonal.

"Fortunately that lessened the number of people that were in their homes when this occurred, but tornadoes can spin up just so quickly. I mean this was a very unwelcome reminder of just how quick something like that can happen," said Rachel Nelson, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross.

Pinellas County wakes up to storm damage after tornado rips through the area

The tornado ripped off roofs, snapped trees and scattered debris throughout the area, but thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

People across Pinellas County waking up to storm damage

