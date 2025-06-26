LARGO, Fla. — The National Weather Service is gathering data that shows damage that would correlate to an EF-1 tornado

No tornado warning was issued because by the time the NWS knew a tornado was on the ground, it was already gone.

WATCH: National Weather Service looking into possible EF-1 tornado in Largo

"Because we had the sea breeze boundary, we had boundaries from other areas. Storms that kind of push the storms in a different direction, so , um, again, not a classic signature on radar," said Matt Anderson, acting Meteorologist in charge at the NWS Tampa.

The American Red Cross is responding to dozens of cases in the area, assisting families in recovering from the sudden damage.

And they say they have found that many of the residents are seasonal.

"Fortunately that lessened the number of people that were in their homes when this occurred, but tornadoes can spin up just so quickly. I mean this was a very unwelcome reminder of just how quick something like that can happen," said Rachel Nelson, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross.