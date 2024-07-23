More than 25 Safety Harbor businesses ask customers, 'Where's Waldo?'

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Since the 1980s, people all around the world have been asking, "Where’s Waldo?"

The search continues this month in Safety Harbor, as more than 25 local businesses hide the little guy on their shelves and ask visitors to find him, win a prize, and, most importantly, promote shopping locally.

Amelia Tashkin and her mom, Katie, were one of many on the prowl for one of the most searched-for children’s book characters of all time.

“We love it. This is our third year doing it, and we check out a lot of new stores that we didn’t even realize were in our area,” said Katie, who is from Safety Harbor.

Candlewick Press, a book publisher, was inspired to take the search for Waldo out of the book's pages and into local businesses.

“I think it makes it kind of more interactive for the guests. It makes it an activity as well as shopping and having fun,” said Molly Linderman, who was visiting from Kansas City.

During the month of July, more than 300 cities across the nation are participating in the scavenger hunt. Here in Safety Harbor, Portkey Books is leading the expedition.

“I have customers come into my store and say, ‘Oh my God, that was so exciting. I did not know we had this business in Safety Harbor that’s been here for 10 years,’ said Portkey Books owner Crystal Calderon.

“I think it’s awesome. You get to walk around Safety Harbor, see a bunch of cool shops, and look for this little guy,” said Micah Vogt, who had just found Waldo hiding behind some books.

Over at Rocking Delicious, Alexis Rounsaville’s kids are having a challenging time. Waldo’s traditional red and white striped shirt blends in with all the candy.

“There’s a lot of things to look at. It's very colorful, a lot of products and a lot of candy, but eventually they find him, and then they get to hide him again when they find him, and they love that,” said Rocking Delicious owner Hanna Engstrom.

“Oh, it was so much fun, but I grew up with 'Where’s Waldo,' so that was even better,” said Rounsaville as she watched her children look.

While Spice of the Harbor said July is a notoriously slow month for business, adding one little Waldo has given them a spike in customers.

“I love it when the whole family comes in. The kids will come in; they are excited. They go looking around, and that draws the parents in,"’ said Spice of the Harbor owner Todd Anderson.

Customers are encouraged to pick up a passport listing all participating businesses. If they find 20 or more Waldos, they’re eligible for a prize.

“Some people get the whole passport done within the weekend, and others spread it out throughout the month,” said Calderon, who feels like she has become a voice in the Safety Harbor business community due to this scavenger hunt.

“I think the businesses, the chamber, really appreciate that,” said Calderon.