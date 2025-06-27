Officials searching for 4 kids, including 4-month-old, missing out of Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — Officials are searching for four missing children who disappeared from Hillsborough County on Monday, June 23.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 4-month-old Malaysia Penny, 9-year-old Jerome Penny Jr., 11-year-old Egypt Penny, and 12-year-old Justyce Cepeda-Penny.

According to officials, the children were last seen in the 14400 block of Editors Note Street in Ruskin. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the case is regarding custody, and that their parents aren't communicating with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Officials gave the following descriptions for the children.

Malaysia:



Biracial female

Black hair and brown eyes

Jerome:



Biracial male

5 feet 3 inches tall and 90 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

Egypt:



Biracial female

100 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

Justyce:



Biracial female

5 feet tall and 100 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

They added that the children may be in the company of Erica Cepeda and Jerome Penny. Officials gave the following descriptions for Jerome and Erica.

Erica:



White-Hispanic female

5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

Script tattoo on her neck and a Chinese symbol tattoo on her right arm

She may also have a rainbow stud piercing on her left eyebrow

Jerome:



Black male

6 feet 5 inches tall and 210 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes. Erica has a script tattoo

Scars on his right hand

Tattoo that says "respect" on his right arm

If spotted, officials ask that you do not approach. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information about the children, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.