Officials searching for 4 kids, including 4-month-old, missing out of Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — Officials are searching for four missing children who disappeared from Hillsborough County on Monday, June 23.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 4-month-old Malaysia Penny, 9-year-old Jerome Penny Jr., 11-year-old Egypt Penny, and 12-year-old Justyce Cepeda-Penny.
According to officials, the children were last seen in the 14400 block of Editors Note Street in Ruskin. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the case is regarding custody, and that their parents aren't communicating with the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Officials gave the following descriptions for the children.
Malaysia:
- Biracial female
- Black hair and brown eyes
Jerome:
- Biracial male
- 5 feet 3 inches tall and 90 pounds
- Black hair and brown eyes
Egypt:
- Biracial female
- 100 pounds
- Black hair and brown eyes
Justyce:
- Biracial female
- 5 feet tall and 100 pounds
- Black hair and brown eyes
They added that the children may be in the company of Erica Cepeda and Jerome Penny. Officials gave the following descriptions for Jerome and Erica.
Erica:
- White-Hispanic female
- 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds
- Black hair and brown eyes
- Script tattoo on her neck and a Chinese symbol tattoo on her right arm
- She may also have a rainbow stud piercing on her left eyebrow
Jerome:
- Black male
- 6 feet 5 inches tall and 210 pounds
- Brown hair and brown eyes. Erica has a script tattoo
- Scars on his right hand
- Tattoo that says "respect" on his right arm
If spotted, officials ask that you do not approach. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information about the children, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.
