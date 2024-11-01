Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man shot, killed in St. Pete after fight at vacant home: Police

ST-PETE-POLICE-ST-PETERSBURG-STPD-ST-PETE-POLICE.png
WFTS
ST-PETE-POLICE-ST-PETERSBURG-STPD-ST-PETE-POLICE.png
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed Friday afternoon after authorities said he was shot by another man in St. Petersburg.

Officers received a call just after 1:30 p.m. regarding a shooting at a vacant home on Farragut Drive North, the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said in a news release.

A work crew was at the home that's under construction when they heard a fight going on between two men at the job site, SPPD said.

During the fight, one of the men was shot. He was taken to a hospital but later died due to his serious injuries. Police said they are talking to everyone who was at the job site when the shooting occurred, including the man who fired the gun.

The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.

As allegations mount that the DeSantis administration is misusing taxpayer money to influence voters on abortion and marijuana issues, a political communications expert calls the state’s actions not just unprecedented, but dangerous.

Public service or propaganda? The consequences of Florida meddling in on abortion, marijuana issues

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.