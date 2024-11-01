Man shot, killed in St. Pete after fight at vacant home: Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was killed Friday afternoon after authorities said he was shot by another man in St. Petersburg.

Officers received a call just after 1:30 p.m. regarding a shooting at a vacant home on Farragut Drive North, the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said in a news release.

A work crew was at the home that's under construction when they heard a fight going on between two men at the job site, SPPD said.

During the fight, one of the men was shot. He was taken to a hospital but later died due to his serious injuries. Police said they are talking to everyone who was at the job site when the shooting occurred, including the man who fired the gun.

The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.