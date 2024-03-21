Man shoots at ex-girlfriend and other man sitting in car in St. Pete: Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested after police say he shot at his ex and another man who were sitting in a car in St. Pete early Thursday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said around 1 a.m., a woman and a man were sitting in a car in an alley near 2353 13th Street South when Keiondre Church, 23, walked up and fired at the car.

Church and the other man then started to shoot at each other. The couple suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while Church was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said Church used to date the woman who was sitting in the car. He was charged with attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated assault.